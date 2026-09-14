Charlotte FC extends unbeaten streak with draw at FC Cincinnati

Charlotte FC remained unbeaten in Major League Soccer play since the start of August after battling FC Cincinnati to a 3-3 draw over the weekend.

The Crown earned a point despite what coach Dean Smith described as a tired performance following a busy stretch of matches and travel.

“We looked a little bit leggy. I suppose that's what happens when you're playing Wednesday and Saturday, and you've got flights as well. It takes a lot out of the players,” Smith said. “They showed a lot of character tonight, but we never had enough sustained spells on the ball.”

Smith said Charlotte performed well defensively at times, blocking shots and limiting opportunities, but struggled to maintain possession.

“Defensively, I thought we did well at times, blocked shots, but we never kept the ball well enough,” Smith said. “It looked like a tired performance today. I thought they played better than us and probably a draw was a fair result.”

Charlotte sits alone in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The club returns to action Saturday night with a road match against D.C. United.