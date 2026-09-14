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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC extends unbeaten streak with draw at FC Cincinnati

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 14, 2026 at 7:19 AM EDT

Charlotte FC remained unbeaten in Major League Soccer play since the start of August after battling FC Cincinnati to a 3-3 draw over the weekend.

The Crown earned a point despite what coach Dean Smith described as a tired performance following a busy stretch of matches and travel.

“We looked a little bit leggy. I suppose that's what happens when you're playing Wednesday and Saturday, and you've got flights as well. It takes a lot out of the players,” Smith said. “They showed a lot of character tonight, but we never had enough sustained spells on the ball.”

Smith said Charlotte performed well defensively at times, blocking shots and limiting opportunities, but struggled to maintain possession.

“Defensively, I thought we did well at times, blocked shots, but we never kept the ball well enough,” Smith said. “It looked like a tired performance today. I thought they played better than us and probably a draw was a fair result.”

Charlotte sits alone in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The club returns to action Saturday night with a road match against D.C. United.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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