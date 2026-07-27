6th Annual Ivy Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Indian Land, SC — July 2026

On Saturday, August 22, 2026, Pearls of Service, Incorporated Foundation in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Eta Alpha Omega Chapter, will proudly present its 6th Annual Ivy Classic Golf Tournament to support funding critical community programs and scholarships. This golf tournament will take place at the prestigious Carolina Lakes Golf Course in Indian Land, SC.

The Ivy Classic Golf Tournament is not just about golf; it’s about coming together to make a lasting impact and support the community!

Support the Cause:

Interested golfers, sponsors, and volunteers are encouraged to register or donate online at Ivyclassicgolf.com. For more information, contact Ivyclassicgolf@gmail.com. Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited.

All proceeds will directly fund community programs and scholarships in Rock Hill, SC and surrounding areas. Whether you are playing, cheering from the sidelines, or simply passionate about this cause, you can play a vital role by donating. We welcome contributions of any amount, both big and small, because every gift makes a difference.

Pearls of Service, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible, and all donors are advised to save donation receipts for their financial records.

Event Highlights:

• 7:30 AM Check-in/breakfast

• 8:30 AM shotgun start (Captain’s Choice Format)

• Registration Fees:

o $135 for individuals

o $510 for foursome

• 18-hole tournament with team and individual play

• Hole-in-one and longest drive contests

• Raffles, silent auction, and community sponsor showcase

• Luncheon and awards ceremony to celebrate top players and donors

This event will unite golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and local leaders for a cause that goes

far beyond the fairway.

Help us drive success—from the tee box to the community.

