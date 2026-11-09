A Culinary Journey Through Tuscany & Florence – Travel Informational Meeting

Dreaming of Italy? Join the Matthews Area Chamber of Commerce for a special travel information meeting and discover our 2027 Culinary Journey Through Tuscany & Florence! Dates: October 12-20, 2027.

We’ll take you through the itinerary and all the experiences that make this trip special — from a hands-on pasta-making class and Tuscan farmhouse dining to Siena, San Gimignano, Florence, Lake Trasimeno, and more. You’ll also learn about the optional Pisa & Lucca excursion and the 3-night Rome extension.

The meeting will take place on Friday, November 20 from 11:30 AM–12:30 PM at the Matthews Library. Come learn what’s included, get your travel questions answered, meet other prospective travelers, and see if Tuscany & Florence in 2027 belongs on your travel calendar!

Please RSVP to reserve your spot. We look forward to sharing a taste of Tuscany with you!

Register: www.matthewschamber.org under the events tab.

All are welcome. You do not need to be a Chamber member to attend.