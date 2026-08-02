Arts Educators Appreciation Event

🎨 Before the bells ring and the school year begins, join us as we celebrate the creativity, passion, and impact of our arts educators! Teachers give so much to their students and to our community. This back-to-school season, let’s give back to them!

Join us for Teacher Appreciation Night!, a community celebration where we will honor teachers. Although we especially want to highlight our arts educators, this event is open to educators of all types. Whether you give your lessons at a school or an arts studio, a recreation center or from your own home—we want to honor you! This event is open to teachers, parents, current and former students, or simply anyone who believes in supporting education.

Come enjoy refreshments, good company, and a raffle full of prizes—gift cards, arts supplies, and classroom materials—all going to help our teachers start the new year strong. Bring your family and friends, and come celebrate the people who shape our community’s future!

Furthering our commitment to education, we are proud to introduce the STEAM Career Pathways Program, a partnership between Charlotte Center for the Arts and STEM U, LLC. This program connects classroom learning to real careers by giving students structured ways to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics pathways through ready-to-use classroom resources, on-campus career experiences, and a culminating STEAM festival that brings local professionals and employers directly into the student experience. We will have more information about this exciting new program at Teacher Appreciation Night.

If you would like to donate to this event, you can find the link here: https://givebutter.com/RD9SOi?fund=64674 or contact community@artscenterclt.org to contribute an in-kind donation of teacher supplies or gifts. 100% of donations will go back to the teachers in our community.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

Charlotte Center for the Arts is addressing South Charlotte’s lack of arts infrastructure by developing a Community Arts Hub and a future 100,000 sq. ft. building and campus with performance, studio, and gathering spaces, ensuring equitable access to the arts for a rapidly growing region.

Together, we are creating an accessible and affordable hub that fosters performance, exhibition, and education, breaking down barriers for artists and audiences while building a vibrant, collaborative arts community that positions South Charlotte as a premier cultural destination. For more info visit: https://www.artscenterclt.org