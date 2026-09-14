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AxcessPointe Health System's at the Velvet Hour Gala

AxcessPointe Health System's at the Velvet Hour Gala

This is a night you don’t want to miss!
Join AxcessPointe Health System at the Velvet Hour Gala as we celebrate 20 years of expanding access to quality care and serving our communities. Enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring live music, a silent auction, raffles, and more!

September 25, 2026
6 PM - 10 PM
Ten Tenths Motor Club
4900 Morehead Rd, Concord, NC 28027

Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today: https://ddock.co/EI8SPYYGOX

For more information about AccessPointe Health System please visit - https://www.aphs.org/

Ten Tenths Motorclub
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AxcessPointe Health System
bpayne@aphs.org
https://www.aphs.org/
Ten Tenths Motorclub
4900 Morehead Road
Concord, North Carolina 28027
https://ddock.co/EI8SPYYGOX