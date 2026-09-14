AxcessPointe Health System's at the Velvet Hour Gala
AxcessPointe Health System's at the Velvet Hour Gala
This is a night you don’t want to miss!
Join AxcessPointe Health System at the Velvet Hour Gala as we celebrate 20 years of expanding access to quality care and serving our communities. Enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring live music, a silent auction, raffles, and more!
September 25, 2026
6 PM - 10 PM
Ten Tenths Motor Club
4900 Morehead Rd, Concord, NC 28027
Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours today: https://ddock.co/EI8SPYYGOX
For more information about AccessPointe Health System please visit - https://www.aphs.org/
Ten Tenths Motorclub
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
AxcessPointe Health System
bpayne@aphs.org