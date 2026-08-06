© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Back to School Successful Bash

Back to School Successful Bash

Back to School Successful Bash

Get ready to launch the new school year with confidence at the Faith City Charlotte / SOUL Trained Back to School Successful Bash on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m..

This free community event is designed for everyone preparing for a new school year—from preschool through college, as well as educators.

Registered attendees can receive free book bags filled with school supplies, haircut vouchers and essential goods.

Families will also enjoy waterslides, games, music, giveaways and activities for all ages. Resources are limited, so we encourage everyone to register at https://form.jotform.com/262094755633059.

We look forward to welcoming you to Faith City Charlotte, 10549 Arthur Davis Rd., Charlotte, NC, for an afternoon dedicated to equipping students and educators, and supporting families.

SOUL Trained
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SOUL Trained
704-728-0958
admin@soultrained.org
https://www.soultrained.org/
SOUL Trained
10549 Arthur Davis Road
Huntersville, North Carolina 28078
704-728-0958
admin@faithcitycharlotte.org
https://www.soultrained.org/