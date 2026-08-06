Get ready to launch the new school year with confidence at the Faith City Charlotte / SOUL Trained Back to School Successful Bash on Sunday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m..

This free community event is designed for everyone preparing for a new school year—from preschool through college, as well as educators.

Registered attendees can receive free book bags filled with school supplies, haircut vouchers and essential goods.

Families will also enjoy waterslides, games, music, giveaways and activities for all ages. Resources are limited, so we encourage everyone to register at https://form.jotform.com/262094755633059.

We look forward to welcoming you to Faith City Charlotte, 10549 Arthur Davis Rd., Charlotte, NC, for an afternoon dedicated to equipping students and educators, and supporting families.