Now in its 12th year, this one-of-a-kind community adventure invites you to explore Charlotte’s diverse neighborhoods, visit local businesses, and discover the people, places, and experiences that make our city special.

Whether you’re an experienced cyclist, a casual rider, or simply looking for a fun day outdoors with family and friends, Biketoberfest is a memorable way to experience Charlotte while supporting Sustain Charlotte’s work to create a more equitable, connected, and healthy community.