© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biketoberfest

Biketoberfest

Now in its 12th year, this one-of-a-kind community adventure invites you to explore Charlotte’s diverse neighborhoods, visit local businesses, and discover the people, places, and experiences that make our city special.
Whether you’re an experienced cyclist, a casual rider, or simply looking for a fun day outdoors with family and friends, Biketoberfest is a memorable way to experience Charlotte while supporting Sustain Charlotte’s work to create a more equitable, connected, and healthy community.

Triple C Brewing Co.
$30+
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Start 2 Finish Events
www.s2fevents.com/charlotte

Artist Group Info

megan@s2fcharlotte.com
Triple C Brewing Co.
2832 Griffith St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28203