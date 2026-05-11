© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brewers Ball

Brewers Ball

We’d love for you to join us for an unforgettable evening at Brewers Ball 2026 where great beer, delicious food, live entertainment, and community come together for a meaningful cause!
Brewers Ball brings together some of Charlotte’s top breweries, favorite food trucks, and live music for a lively night out all while supporting affordable housing and critical services for our neighbors experiencing homelessness right here in Charlotte.
You’ll have the chance to sip local brews, enjoy tastings from amazing food trucks, experience live entertainment, connect with fellow community members, and help create pathways to housing for individuals and families in our city.
Every ticket helps make a direct impact in keeping families housed and supporting those working toward stable housing.

Brewers Ball
$75-$140
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Supportive Housing Communities
shc@aplacetoliveagain.org
https://supportivehousingcommunities.org/

Artist Group Info

amanda@aplacetoliveagain.org
Brewers Ball
919 Berryhill Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
980.272.1997
events@stationwestunion.com
https://www.stationwestunion.com/