We’d love for you to join us for an unforgettable evening at Brewers Ball 2026 where great beer, delicious food, live entertainment, and community come together for a meaningful cause!

Brewers Ball brings together some of Charlotte’s top breweries, favorite food trucks, and live music for a lively night out all while supporting affordable housing and critical services for our neighbors experiencing homelessness right here in Charlotte.

You’ll have the chance to sip local brews, enjoy tastings from amazing food trucks, experience live entertainment, connect with fellow community members, and help create pathways to housing for individuals and families in our city.

Every ticket helps make a direct impact in keeping families housed and supporting those working toward stable housing.