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BY ANY OTHER NAME: An Opus for James Baldwin

BY ANY OTHER NAME: An Opus for James Baldwin

BY ANY OTHER NAME: An Opus for James Baldwin is a two-act theatrical tribute exploring the life and legacy of acclaimed writer James Baldwin. Written and directed by Charlotte playwright Brian Daye, the production blends historical fact with poetic fiction to trace Baldwin’s journey from Harlem and Paris to his emergence as one of America’s most influential writers and thinkers.

Sept. 23–26 at 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
Tickets: $29 general admission | $15 students

Charlotte’s Off-Broadway Black Box Theatre at the VAPA Center
$29 general admission | $15 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Charlotte's Off-Broadway and DayeLight
Charlotte’s Off-Broadway Black Box Theatre at the VAPA Center
731 N. College St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
charlottesoffbroadway@gmail.com
https://charlottesoffbroadway.com/