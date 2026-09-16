BY ANY OTHER NAME: An Opus for James Baldwin is a two-act theatrical tribute exploring the life and legacy of acclaimed writer James Baldwin. Written and directed by Charlotte playwright Brian Daye, the production blends historical fact with poetic fiction to trace Baldwin’s journey from Harlem and Paris to his emergence as one of America’s most influential writers and thinkers.

Sept. 23–26 at 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $29 general admission | $15 students