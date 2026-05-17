Carolina Grace Yacht Fundraider
Carolina Grace Yacht Fundraider
Bring a friend, and enjoy a four hour sail around Lake Norman. Ticket price includes the sail, live entertainment, and a dining experience. Proceeds from the fundraiser will provide scholarships to the local community and also support Chapter programming. Cruise 1: Day Party on the Water (12pm - 4pm) or
Cruise 2: Sunset Sail under the Stars (7pm - 11pm)
Carolina Grace Yacht
135
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Charlotte Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
980-253-2801
cacdstchapterpresident29@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
cacdstchapterpresident29@gmail.com
Carolina Grace Yacht
18020 Kings Point DriveCornelius, North Carolina 28031