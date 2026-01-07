Join us for the 2026 Charlotte Congenital Heart Walk on Sunday, September 13 at McAlpine Creek Park!

The Congenital Heart Walk brings together heart families, friends, supporters, and the Charlotte community for a morning of hope, remembrance, and celebration while raising critical funds for congenital heart defect (CHD) research.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Funds raised through the walk support The Children’s Heart Foundation’s mission to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of CHDs by funding the most promising research.

Registration is free and required for all attendees. Participants can register individually, create or join a team, and fundraise in honor or memory of someone impacted by CHDs.

📅 Sunday, September 13, 2026

📍 McAlpine Creek Park; Charlotte, NC

❤️ Free to register and attend

Bring your family and friends and take steps with us toward a future where every child born with a congenital heart defect has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.