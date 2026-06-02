"Cherokee Family, Tribe, and History"
"Cherokee Family, Tribe, and History"
"Cherokee Family, Tribe, and History"
Chief Lamar Nelson of the Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois & United Tribes (ECSIUT) Tribal CEO and Tribal Archaeologist, and Vice Chief Dr. Jody Noe, Tribal Medicine Woman
This lecture will focus on three subjects with Chief Nelson describing his family history, and the ECSIUT from the earliest beginnings through the present day. Dr. Jody Noe will focus on the Cherokee people from precontact through the early years of colonialism.
Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/4sjS10X
Native American Studies Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu