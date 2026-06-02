"Cherokee Family, Tribe, and History"

Chief Lamar Nelson of the Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois & United Tribes (ECSIUT) Tribal CEO and Tribal Archaeologist, and Vice Chief Dr. Jody Noe, Tribal Medicine Woman

This lecture will focus on three subjects with Chief Nelson describing his family history, and the ECSIUT from the earliest beginnings through the present day. Dr. Jody Noe will focus on the Cherokee people from precontact through the early years of colonialism.

Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/4sjS10X