Join us for Claudia’s 5K: Call Out for Courage—a powerful event where fun meets purpose, all in support of mental health. Hosted by icuTalks, a Charlotte-based ministry working to break the stigma around mental health and create spaces for healing and hope, this 5K promotes courage, connection, and real change.

Let’s create an unforgettable 5K filled with laughter, connection, and the shared joy of walking and running for something bigger than ourselves.