© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Claudia's 5K

Claudia's 5K

Join us for Claudia’s 5K: Call Out for Courage—a powerful event where fun meets purpose, all in support of mental health. Hosted by icuTalks, a Charlotte-based ministry working to break the stigma around mental health and create spaces for healing and hope, this 5K promotes courage, connection, and real change.

Let’s create an unforgettable 5K filled with laughter, connection, and the shared joy of walking and running for something bigger than ourselves.

Daetwyler Plaza
$35+
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Start 2 Finish Events
www.s2fevents.com/charlotte
Daetwyler Plaza
13420 Reese Blvd W
Huntersville, North Carolina 28078