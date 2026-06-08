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Common Thread Theatre Collective Staged Readings

Common Thread Theatre Collective Staged Readings

For the second time CTTC is giving focus to the origin of theatre productions by beginning at the beginning with the playwright. The work of the playwright is central to the world of theatre. They are the originator, interpreter, and voice of individual communities and institutions. Playwrights have the power to write stories that reflect and shape our culture. Through their writing, they introduce audiences to new ideas, perspectives, and experiences, challenge societal norms, and encourage critical thinking.

For two weekends CTTC will shine a spotlight on two different playwrights, presenting a directed and rehearsed reading of their play. This unique event offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness fresh, original stories from voices in our own community.

The Race, written by Brian Daye is about an African American criminal defense attorney agrees to represent a White Supremacist Death Row Inmate falsely accused of murder. The attorney is the White Supremacist’s last hope for a clemency appeal before the inmate is scheduled to die by lethal injection at midnight on Christmas Eve morning.

Massage Group Therapy, by David Schoenfeld, centers around four female massage therapists who face challenges like blurred boundaries, emotional labor, and client entitlement, affecting their work and personal lives. They explore the meaning of healing while focusing on self-protection. Through mutual support, they reclaim their profession, voices, and dignity within a framework of consent, care, and solidarity.

Barber Theatre on Davidson College campus
$0
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Common Thread Theatre Collective
kahenderson@davidson.edu
https://www.davidson.edu/academic-departments/theatre/common-thread-theatre-collective
Barber Theatre on Davidson College campus
310 N Main
Davidson, North Carolina 28035
7048942912
kahenderson@davidson.edu
commonthreadtheatre.org