Calling All Performers: Crown Charlotte's Talent Virtual Auditions Open July 15!

Do you sing, dance, play an instrument, perform spoken word, make people laugh, amaze audiences with magic, or have a unique talent to share? Crown Charlotte's Talent is searching for talented performers of all ages to compete in one of the Charlotte area's most exciting talent showcases.

The competition welcomes both individual performers and groups, with talent categories including vocal performance, dance, instrumental music, bands and musical groups, spoken word, poetry, comedy, magic and illusion, cultural and heritage performances, variety acts, and specialty talents.

The virtual audition window will be open from July 15 through August 5. Performers selected through the audition process will advance to the preliminary round where you compete against other contestants to fundraise the most for Charlotte Center for the Arts. The top 20 fundraisers will move on to the live Crown Charlotte's Talent Finale on September 18, where finalists will take the stage for an unforgettable showcase of Charlotte-area talent.

Whether you're an experienced performer or stepping into the spotlight for the first time, Crown Charlotte's Talent is your chance to share your passion with the community and compete for top honors, while advancing Charlotte Center for the Arts' mission to create more venues and opportunities for artists and patrons in Charlotte.

Learn more about the competition, audition requirements, and deadlines at https://www.artscenterclt.org/crown-2026

Also, keep an eye on our website and social media channels for details regarding a special one-day in-person audition opportunity for performers who may prefer to audition live!

ABOUT CHARLOTTE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

Charlotte Center for the Arts is addressing South Charlotte’s lack of arts infrastructure by developing a Community Arts Hub and a future 100,000 sq. ft. building and campus with performance, studio, and gathering spaces, ensuring equitable access to the arts for a rapidly growing region.

Together, we are creating an accessible and affordable hub that fosters performance, exhibition, and education, breaking down barriers for artists and audiences while building a vibrant, collaborative arts community that positions South Charlotte as a premier cultural destination. For more info visit: https://www.artscenterclt.org