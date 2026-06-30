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DaShawn Hickman & Sacred Steel at Roots in the Garden

DaShawn Hickman & Sacred Steel at Roots in the Garden

Join us for our free, family-friendly Roots in the Garden concert series celebrating live music and community in the heart of Boone!
Mt. Airy’s DaShawn Hickman is one of today’s foremost practitioners of Sacred Steel, a blues-gospel pedal steel tradition rooted in the Pentecostal-Holiness churches of the 1930s. Inducted into the Sacred Steel Hall of Fame in 2023, Hickman performed in Cirque du Soleil’s Song Blazers in 2024 and was the pedal steel player in Steve Ray Ladson’s band, which reached the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2025. He performs alongside his wife, vocalist Wendy Hickman.

* Beer, wine, and food available for purchase. Picnics welcome
* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens
* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating

Presented by The Mustard Seed Market & Home
The annual concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening. The final concert will be Aug. 20.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
$5
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org

Artist Group Info

DaShawn Hickman
https://littlevillagefoundation.com/dasahwn-hickman/
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
651 Horn in the West Drive
Boone, North Carolina 28607
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org