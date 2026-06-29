Isn’t it time for a little JOY? “Dauntless: An Ode to 2916” combines theatre, immersive art installations, and music to explore joy as a community shield and a weapon.

The show invites you to explore rituals of joy that float through the history of 2916 Parkway Avenue in Charlotte from 1933 to 2026. Follow the life of Martha’s Daughter and her family. See how joy keeps them together over the decades, even in times of trouble – from birthday parties to dancing in the kitchen at midnight. Immerse yourself in the joy of the big and little moments that bind us and find your own joy along the way.

During this 55-minute show, you’ll walk through an Enderly Park home with just nine other audience members.The performance and show environment will surround you, blurring the lines between audience and participant. Don’t miss this intimate, immersive theatrical experience that promises to wrap you up in that joyful feeling.

See additional show dates and times at the link for tickets.

From the award-winning artist collective Mixed Metaphors Productions, co-sponsored with QC Family Tree.

