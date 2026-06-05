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“Davidson and Dispossession: The Dismantling of the Catawba Reservation, the Establishment of Davidson College, and the Importance of ‘Hard History’”

“Davidson and Dispossession: The Dismantling of the Catawba Reservation, the Establishment of Davidson College, and the Importance of ‘Hard History’”

Dr. Rose Stremlau, Charles A. Dana Associate Professor of History/Gender & Sexuality Studies at Davidson College, connects the stories of settler economic development, including land speculation and enslavement; marriage and family formation; institution building; and historical memory in the Catawba River Valley region. Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/42osaun

Native American Studies Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas