“Davidson and Dispossession: The Dismantling of the Catawba Reservation, the Establishment of Davidson College, and the Importance of ‘Hard History’”
“Davidson and Dispossession: The Dismantling of the Catawba Reservation, the Establishment of Davidson College, and the Importance of ‘Hard History’”
Dr. Rose Stremlau, Charles A. Dana Associate Professor of History/Gender & Sexuality Studies at Davidson College, connects the stories of settler economic development, including land speculation and enslavement; marriage and family formation; institution building; and historical memory in the Catawba River Valley region. Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/42osaun
Native American Studies Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu