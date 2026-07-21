Evening in the Round with Linda Davis in the Davis Theatre
Evening in the Round with Linda Davis in the Davis Theatre
Grammy Award winner Linda Davis joins hit songwriters Lang Scott and Bill Whyte for an intimate evening of acoustic music filled with hits, humor, and down-home charm. Perhaps best known for her duet “Does He Love You” with Reba McEntire, Linda delivers powerful country vocals that transport audiences straight back to the golden era of ‘90s country radio.
Davis Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Artist Group Info
Evening in the Round