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Evening in the Round with Linda Davis in the Davis Theatre

Evening in the Round with Linda Davis in the Davis Theatre

Grammy Award winner Linda Davis joins hit songwriters Lang Scott and Bill Whyte for an intimate evening of acoustic music filled with hits, humor, and down-home charm. Perhaps best known for her duet “Does He Love You” with Reba McEntire, Linda delivers powerful country vocals that transport audiences straight back to the golden era of ‘90s country radio.

Davis Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Evening in the Round
http://www.eveningintheround.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org