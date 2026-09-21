Hello,

My name is Kendra Wilson, and I’m reaching out on behalf of every vote counts coalition.

We are hosting our EVCC Gala on Saturday, September 26, at the H. Lawrence Patrick Senior Center in Kings Mountain.

This special evening will promote voter awareness, celebrate community leadership and honor individuals who are making a difference.

We are also honored to welcome North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls as our guest speaker.

Would you please share this invitation and the attached flyer with your members, employees, congregation or community contacts? We would also be delighted to have you join us.

Event details and tickets:

https://square.link/u/CSYDnFXe

Thank you for helping us spread the word and encourage greater community involvement.

Warmly,

Kendra Wilson

Every Vote Counts Coalition

Community Outreach

Phone Number: 984-383-4661

Email address: info@everyvotecountscoalition.org

Website: https://www.evcc-usa.com/