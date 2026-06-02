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Fairways of Hope

Fairways of Hope

This Make A-Wish Central & Western NC event unites golf enthusiasts from across the region at TPC Piper Glen Golf Club for an 18-hole tournament, on-course competitions, and awards post golf event. Whether you want to participate solo or in a group, or sponsor the event, there are many customizable opportunities for you or your company. We would love to chat to discuss details. Every dollar raised supports local, life-changing wishes! More info at Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina - Fairways of Hope 2025

TPC PIPER GLEN
$400-$10,000
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC
9802540030
gromeo@nc.wish.org
nc.wish.org

Artist Group Info

gromeo@nc.wish.org
TPC PIPER GLEN
4300 Piper Glen Dr
Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
704-846-1212
https://www.clubcorp.com/Clubs/TPC-Piper-Glen