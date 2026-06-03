Fairy Day
Fairy Day
Get your costumes ready, or come as you are – regardless, be prepared for a good time! We’ll have something for everyone:
*Interactive music and dance performances
*Henna, fairy hair, and face-painting artists
*Free craft activities with our community partners
*Numerous vendors selling whimsical, handmade art and crafts
*Visits with Brucie Abella, woodland fairy
*Cool drinks and yummy treats for purchase
Adults, if you wear your fairy and woodland best, you may win a prize!
Admission: $5 for adults, with young folk 17 and under free
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
$5
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
651 Horn in the West DriveBoone, North Carolina 28607
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org