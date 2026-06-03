Get your costumes ready, or come as you are – regardless, be prepared for a good time! We’ll have something for everyone:

*Interactive music and dance performances

*Henna, fairy hair, and face-painting artists

*Free craft activities with our community partners

*Numerous vendors selling whimsical, handmade art and crafts

*Visits with Brucie Abella, woodland fairy

*Cool drinks and yummy treats for purchase

Adults, if you wear your fairy and woodland best, you may win a prize!

Admission: $5 for adults, with young folk 17 and under free