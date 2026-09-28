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P.O. Box 896890
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Fall Plant Sale

Fall Plant Sale

Shop our wide variety of local favorite and unusual plants, Wing Haven legacy plants, trees, shrubs and more assisted by our knowledgeable staff and volunteers. All proceeds benefit Wing Haven’s gardens, programs and educational outreach.

Member's Day on Wednesday, October 7. Renew your Wing Haven membership online. Open to the public October 8-10.

A full plant list will be available online the Friday before the sale.

Wing Haven
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

stefanie@winghavengardens.org
Wing Haven
260 Ridgewood Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28209
704.331.0664
stefanie@winghavengardens.org
winghavengardens.org