Fall Plant Sale
Fall Plant Sale
Shop our wide variety of local favorite and unusual plants, Wing Haven legacy plants, trees, shrubs and more assisted by our knowledgeable staff and volunteers. All proceeds benefit Wing Haven’s gardens, programs and educational outreach.
Member's Day on Wednesday, October 7. Renew your Wing Haven membership online. Open to the public October 8-10.
A full plant list will be available online the Friday before the sale.
Wing Haven
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Artist Group Info
stefanie@winghavengardens.org
Wing Haven
260 Ridgewood AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28209
704.331.0664
stefanie@winghavengardens.org