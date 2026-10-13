Feeding Cherokee Country: Food, Change, and Colonialism

Food enters the archaeological record when it is spoiled, spilled, discarded, or left behind during meal preparation and consumption. Though often considered waste, these remnants provide a window into people’s daily lives, relationships, and political and economic activities. This lecture explores how archaeological food remains reveal continuity and change in Cherokee life during European colonization.

Presented in person and virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/4gtyKq0