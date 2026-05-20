Fifth Annual Queen City Juneteenth Celebration
Fifth Annual Queen City Juneteenth Celebration
With an emphasis on encouraging youth leadership through understanding their heritage, we invite you to join us in a community celebration. Expect great music, food, live performances, vendors, giveaways and more. Don’t miss out on this awesome day celebrating history and heritage with friends old and new!
Elevation Church - University City
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Queen City Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration
704-266-0559
queencityjuneteenth@gmail.com
Elevation Church - University City
8105 IBM DriveCharlotte, North Carolina 28262