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Fifth Annual Queen City Juneteenth Celebration

Fifth Annual Queen City Juneteenth Celebration

With an emphasis on encouraging youth leadership through understanding their heritage, we invite you to join us in a community celebration. Expect great music, food, live performances, vendors, giveaways and more. Don’t miss out on this awesome day celebrating history and heritage with friends old and new!

Elevation Church - University City
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Queen City Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration
704-266-0559
queencityjuneteenth@gmail.com
https://queencityjuneteenth.com/
Elevation Church - University City
8105 IBM Drive
Charlotte, North Carolina 28262