First Grace Community Church

Come Join Us!!

First Grace is hosting an event for all the community to enjoy. Bounce houses for the kids, community yard sale, local vendors and more!!

Pazo Garage will be there selling raffle tickets for free oil changes and more. 6 Sister Cake Pop Company will be selling their delicious cake pop treats and you can enter for a chance to win a FREE party package. Community yard sale will have items such as tents, kids items and household goods.

Still have openings for yard sale if you'd like to join

Come out and celebrate this free event!

2835 W. Sugar Creek Rd, Charlotte NC, 28262

