Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council
Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council
Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences is a juried quilt exhibition featuring quilts and fiber art that depict the soul-stirring, truth-telling, and compelling stories of African American women.
This exhibit is named and influenced by the book written by Patricia Bell-Scott, Flat Footed Truths: Telling Black Women’s Lives. These stories and the truths they tell come to life in this unforgettable exhibit.
Co-curated by Francene V. Greene and Michelle Curney Willis.
Learn more by visiting: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/flat-footed-truths/
Cabarrus Arts Council
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Cabarrus Arts Council
65 Union Street SouthConcord, North Carolina 28025