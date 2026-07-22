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Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council

Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences Exhibition at the Cabarrus Arts Council

Flat Footed Truths: Stories of Lived Experiences is a juried quilt exhibition featuring quilts and fiber art that depict the soul-stirring, truth-telling, and compelling stories of African American women.

This exhibit is named and influenced by the book written by Patricia Bell-Scott, Flat Footed Truths: Telling Black Women’s Lives. These stories and the truths they tell come to life in this unforgettable exhibit.

Co-curated by Francene V. Greene and Michelle Curney Willis.

Learn more by visiting: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/flat-footed-truths/

Cabarrus Arts Council
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org
Cabarrus Arts Council
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org