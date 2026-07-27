Free Documentary Screening:Journey of Heritage
Free Documentary Screening:Journey of Heritage
As we continue to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, join us for a free documentary screening of Journey of Heritage, highlighting local contributions to this historic occasion.
Come dressed comfortably, whether in your historical outfits, patriotic outfits or just everyday summer outfits!
Journey of Heritage is sponsored by ASC Culture Blocks - a community partnership funded by Mecklenburg County.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library
FREE
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
ASC Culture Blocks
6155047123
producerdawn@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Dawn Gibson
producerdawn@yahoo.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library
2412 Beatties Ford RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28216