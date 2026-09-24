Gaston County Special Olympics Superhero 5K
Gaston County Special Olympics Superhero 5K
2nd Annual Special Olympics Run for the Gold Gaston County 5K on November 7, 2026 at Rankin Lake in Gastonia, NC. This year's theme is Superheros! Dress as your favorite superhero to celebrate inclusion, community and Special Olympic athletes. Run, walk, and roll along the paved trail around the lake or cheer from the sidelines!! Early registration (through November 6, 2026). Register by October 15, 2026 to receive your race shirts and medals.
Rankin Lake Park
$30.00 plus a $2.80 signup fee
08:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Special Olympics Gaston County
(919) 323-2564
Gaston@SONC.net
Rankin Lake Park
1760 Rankin Lake RdGastonia, North Carolina 28054