Gaston County Special Olympics Superhero 5K

2nd Annual Special Olympics Run for the Gold Gaston County 5K on November 7, 2026 at Rankin Lake in Gastonia, NC. This year's theme is Superheros! Dress as your favorite superhero to celebrate inclusion, community and Special Olympic athletes. Run, walk, and roll along the paved trail around the lake or cheer from the sidelines!! Early registration (through November 6, 2026). Register by October 15, 2026 to receive your race shirts and medals.