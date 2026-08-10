General Election 2026 Town Hall

Chosen City Church’s Justice & Community Engagement (JACE) Ministry invites the public to attend its Election 2026 Town Hall on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 13925 Erwin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273.

This free, nonpartisan event will provide community members with the opportunity to hear directly from 12 or more confirmed candidates, learn about the issues shaping the 2026 election, and make informed voting decisions.

The event is open to the public. Seating is first come, first served.

For more information, contact the Justice and Community Engagement Ministry at chosencitychurchjace@gmail.com