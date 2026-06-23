Grandfather Presents: Eleanor Spicer Rice

Eleanor Spicer Rice, Ph.D., is an entomologist, award-winning author, and nationally recognized science communicator whose work explores the surprising connections between people and the natural world. She earned her doctorate in entomology from North Carolina State University and has since authored more than ten books, including the acclaimed DEADLIEST series and Ants: Workers of the World. Spicer Rice’s Sept. 3 presentation is titled “North Carolina’s Hidden Superpowers And How Salamanders Are Secretly Running Your Life.” From mountain salamanders to coastal seagrass, North Carolina is filled with hidden ecological marvels that quietly shape our lives. Join entomologist and author Eleanor Spicer Rice for a journey through the state’s four ecoregions and discover the surprising creatures, relationships, and natural systems that make North Carolina one of the most biologically remarkable places in America. Registration opens online on July 1 at 10 a.m.