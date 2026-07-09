The High Country Farm Tour will be held in Watauga County on Saturday, September 12th, from 10 am to 4 pm and features six unique farms. Get a behind-the-scenes look at each farm during a guided tour. Each farm will feature products for sale in addition to the tour experience. Expect to find flowers, crafts, self-care products, vegetables, and a variety of meats. Don’t forget your cooler!

Upon purchase, you will receive a digital map with all farm addresses for you to plan your day. Each ticket covers one carload of attendees. Please print your ticket to show at each farm or save your digital copy.

Tickets are $35 until September 4th; beginning September 5th prices will go up to $45.

You’re also invited to join us on Friday, September 11th, from 6 pm to 8 pm in downtown Boone at locally-owned Betty’s Biscuits for a meet and greet with the farmers, Biscuits, and Bubbly! Tickets are $20, and include a glass of champagne, hibiscus tea, and tasty biscuit sliders! You can add on this experience after purchasing your farm tour tickets!

Be sure to enjoy a fabulous brunch on Saturday & Sunday morning. Some locally-owned brunch spots are Vidalia, Boone Bagelry, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, AND you can always go back to Betty’s Biscuits. View all Brunch Spots in Boone here!

If you want to stay at a farm in the area, check out Hipcamp for available campsites, cabins, or other fun lodging options!