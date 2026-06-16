Holler Choir at Roots in the Garden

Join us for our free, family-friendly Roots in the Garden concert series celebrating live music and community in the heart of Boone!

Led by singer-songwriter Clint Roberts, Asheville’s Holler Choir lives at the crossroads of old-time, Americana, and bluegrass – combining haunting harmonies, stirring string compositions, and heart-wrenching ballads. Their debut full-length album, Songs Before They Write Themselves, was recorded at the historic Echo Mountain Studios and produced by Grammy-winner Michael Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers.

* Beer, wine, and food available for purchase. Picnics welcome

* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens

* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating

Presented by Anna Banana’s

The annual concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening, and will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer: July 30, and Aug. 20.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.