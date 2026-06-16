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Holler Choir at Roots in the Garden

Holler Choir at Roots in the Garden

Join us for our free, family-friendly Roots in the Garden concert series celebrating live music and community in the heart of Boone!
Led by singer-songwriter Clint Roberts, Asheville’s Holler Choir lives at the crossroads of old-time, Americana, and bluegrass – combining haunting harmonies, stirring string compositions, and heart-wrenching ballads. Their debut full-length album, Songs Before They Write Themselves, was recorded at the historic Echo Mountain Studios and produced by Grammy-winner Michael Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers.
* Beer, wine, and food available for purchase. Picnics welcome
* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens
* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating
Presented by Anna Banana’s
The annual concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening, and will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer: July 30, and Aug. 20.
Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
$5
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org

Artist Group Info

Holler Choir
https://hollerchoir.com/
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
651 Horn in the West Drive
Boone, North Carolina 28607
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org