HUGE Attic Sale for Missions! (Yard Sale)
HUGE Attic Sale for Missions! (Yard Sale)
It's back!!! Providence UMC's Attic Sale for Missions, a much-anticipated local event, will return August 28 and 29 🛍️
Come browse, shop, and discover treasures while supporting local and global missions. All proceeds support the mission partners of Providence UMC.
📅 When to Shop:
• Friday, August 28 | 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
• Saturday, August 29 | 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
You'll find:
🏡 Home Décor
🛋️ Indoor & Outdoor Furniture
👕 Children's Clothing (up to size 10)
🧸 Children's Toys
🛏️ Linens
🎄 Holiday Décor
📚 Books
🧳 Luggage
👜 Jewelry & Accessories
🌿 Garden Items & Tools
✂️ Craft & Office Supplies
🏀 Sporting Goods
➕ and more!
We can't wait to see you!
📍 Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Providence United Methodist Church
2810 Providence RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28211
704-366-7442
lhelveston@providenceumc.org