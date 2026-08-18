HUGE Attic Sale for Missions! (Yard Sale)

It's back!!! Providence UMC's Attic Sale for Missions, a much-anticipated local event, will return August 28 and 29 🛍️

Come browse, shop, and discover treasures while supporting local and global missions. All proceeds support the mission partners of Providence UMC.

📅 When to Shop:

• Friday, August 28 | 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

• Saturday, August 29 | 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

You'll find:

🏡 Home Décor

🛋️ Indoor & Outdoor Furniture

👕 Children's Clothing (up to size 10)

🧸 Children's Toys

🛏️ Linens

🎄 Holiday Décor

📚 Books

🧳 Luggage

👜 Jewelry & Accessories

🌿 Garden Items & Tools

✂️ Craft & Office Supplies

🏀 Sporting Goods

➕ and more!

We can't wait to see you!

📍 Providence United Methodist Church

2810 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28211