I-77 SOUTH EXPRESS LANES PROJECT COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SESSIONS

Public Invitation – I-77 Upcoming Engagement Opportunities

Dear Community Stakeholder,

Thank you for continuing to engage in dialogue around the I-77 South Express Lanes Project!

Your ongoing input, questions, and perspectives are critical to shaping a project that reflects the needs and priorities of the communities it will impact.



There are some key opportunities to engage on the project within the coming days:

Upcoming Engagement Opportunities

Tuesday, May 12 Developer Listening Session with Community (1 of 3) 5:30 PM | TMC: 2327 Tipton Drive RSVP

Wednesday, May 13 Developer Listening Session with Community (2 of 3) 8:00 AM | CMGC: Room 267, 600 E 4th Street RSVP

Wednesday, May 13 Developer Listening Session with Community (3 of 3) 5:30 PM | TMC: 2327 Tipton Drive

Tuesday, May 19 Reconnecting the Corridor Summit 5:30 PM | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 3400 Beatties Ford Road RSVP

Wednesday, May 20 Reconnecting the Corridor Summit 1:00 PM RSVP & 5:30 PM RSVP | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 3400 Beatties Ford Road

Tuesday, May 26 Map Deep Dive (Morehead, 5th Street, Brookshire) 6:00 PM | Virtual RSVP

Thank you for your ongoing engagement.

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