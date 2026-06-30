Immersive Virtual Reality Powered by LBXR: Egypt, Natural History, Space

ON GOING EVENT // TUESDAY - SATURDAY // 12PM - 6PM ET

ABOUT BLUME STUDIOS VR

Blume Studios VR is Blumenthal Arts’ immersive virtual reality initiative, bringing internationally acclaimed free-roaming experiences to audiences in Charlotte. Through groundbreaking storytelling and emerging technology, Blume Studios VR transports guests beyond the boundaries of traditional entertainment, placing them inside worlds inspired by history, science, and art.

Guests can freely explore three distinct adventures: Excurio’s Horizon of Khufu, Excurio’s Life Chronicles, and Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, produced by Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio. All experiences are recommended for ages 8+, free-roaming, family-friendly, and available simultaneously, allowing each guest to choose their own adventure. Multiple adventures can run simultaneously, powered by Excurio’s groundbreaking LBXR Pulse platform. Whether exploring ancient civilizations, witnessing the evolution of life, or floating in orbit, Blume Studios VR offers a new way to experience history, science, and discovery.

ABOUT HORIZON OF KHUFU: JOURNEY IN ANCIENT EGYPT

You'll travel 4,500 years into the past and explore the Great Pyramid of Giza without ever leaving Charlotte. During the 42-minute expedition, a young Egyptologist will guide you through an adventure through hidden chambers, soar above the Giza Plateau, sail the Nile, and witness the funeral of King Khufu. Created by Excurio in collaboration with Harvard Egyptologist Peter Der Manuelian and The Giza Project, this internationally acclaimed immersive expedition has captivated millions of visitors worldwide.

ABOUT LIFE CHRONICLES

This 45-minute immersive expedition was developed by Excurio and the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in Paris. Life Chronicles transports visitors across prehistoric oceans, volcanic landscapes, ancient forests, and more through 3.5 billion years of Earth’s history to encounter 120+ extinct species, from the earliest life forms to towering dinosaurs and early humans.

ABOUT SPACE EXPLORERS: THE ISS EXPERIENCE

Built from more than 250 hours of footage filmed both inside and outside the International Space Station, the immersive experience returns, placing visitors alongside real astronauts as they live, work, conduct missions, and observe Earth from orbit. Rooted in real-life space missions conducted in collaboration with NASA and leading international space agencies, the experience is based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, created by Felix & Paul Studios. Through intimate access to astronauts’ daily lives, breathtaking spacewalks, and awe-inspiring views of Earth from low orbit, it delivers the closest sensation yet to being in space without ever leaving the ground.