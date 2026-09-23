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International House's Annual Fundraiser: A Celebration of Cultures

International House's Annual Fundraiser: A Celebration of Cultures

You are invited! International House's Annual Fundraiser: A Celebration of Cultures is soon!

You’ll be welcomed with live music and invited to explore a vibrant display of cultural artifacts and exclusive international baskets available for bidding. Every aspect of the evening has been thoughtfully curated to create a memorable and meaningful experience. As you mingle with community members, colleagues, and friends, you’ll also enjoy delicacies representing three different regions of the world.

At the heart of the evening, you will hear compelling stories from those who have been impacted by International House's work. We are also delighted to recognize Serbian-born Jelena Giric-Held and Lebanese-born Omar Alkara for their dedication and commitment to fostering a more connected and welcoming community

The Revelry North End
125
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

International House
7043338099
info@ihclt.org
https://www.ihclt.org
The Revelry North End
701 Keswick Ave #110
Charlotte, North Carolina 28206
https://www.therevelryclt.com/