You are invited! International House's Annual Fundraiser: A Celebration of Cultures is soon!

You’ll be welcomed with live music and invited to explore a vibrant display of cultural artifacts and exclusive international baskets available for bidding. Every aspect of the evening has been thoughtfully curated to create a memorable and meaningful experience. As you mingle with community members, colleagues, and friends, you’ll also enjoy delicacies representing three different regions of the world.

At the heart of the evening, you will hear compelling stories from those who have been impacted by International House's work. We are also delighted to recognize Serbian-born Jelena Giric-Held and Lebanese-born Omar Alkara for their dedication and commitment to fostering a more connected and welcoming community