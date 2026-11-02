Inventory Reduction Event

Refresh your wardrobe!

Shop our stunning selection of stylish pieces that won't break the bank!

Whether you're dressing up for an important meeting or keeping it casual, we have you covered. Prices range from $1-$15.

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Charlotte programming.

Grab a friend and join us to shop the day away!

No bills over $20 | No Returns | Adult women only| No personal shopping bags.

Cash, Credit/debit cards accepted. No personal checks.

($2 processing fee for all cards)

