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Inventory Reduction Event

Inventory Reduction Event

Refresh your wardrobe!

Shop our stunning selection of stylish pieces that won't break the bank!
Whether you're dressing up for an important meeting or keeping it casual, we have you covered. Prices range from $1-$15.
All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Charlotte programming.

Grab a friend and join us to shop the day away!
No bills over $20 | No Returns | Adult women only| No personal shopping bags.
Cash, Credit/debit cards accepted. No personal checks.
($2 processing fee for all cards)

Dress for Success Charlotte
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dress for Success Charlotte
https://charlotte.dressforsuccess.org
Dress for Success Charlotte
2128 Remount Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28273
704-525-7706
eescobar@dressforsuccesscharlotte.org
https://charlotte.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/events/inventory-reduction-event-24/