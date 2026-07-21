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Jim Avett and Friends in the Davis Theatre

Jim Avett and Friends in the Davis Theatre

Cabarrus County native Jim Avett returns to the Davis Theatre with his band for a warm holiday show filled with storytelling, seasonal songs, and familiar tunes. A longtime favorite at the theatre, Jim brings an inviting evening of front porch wisdom and holiday music that will lift your spirits.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Davis Theatre
7049202787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Jim Avett
https://www.jimavett.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org