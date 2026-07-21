Jim Avett and Friends in the Davis Theatre
Jim Avett and Friends in the Davis Theatre
Cabarrus County native Jim Avett returns to the Davis Theatre with his band for a warm holiday show filled with storytelling, seasonal songs, and familiar tunes. A longtime favorite at the theatre, Jim brings an inviting evening of front porch wisdom and holiday music that will lift your spirits.
Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Davis Theatre
7049202787
Artist Group Info
Jim Avett