Kal's Pals Adoption Event

ADOPTION EVENT ALERT 🐾

Kal’s Pals Animal Rescue is heading back to Pilot Brewing on Saturday, June 20th from 5–8PM with some adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

Come hang out, grab a beer, and meet adoptable dogs from Kal’s Pals during this special adoption meet & greet event at the taproom!

Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just give some dogs extra love and attention, we’d love to see you there.

Pilot Brewing · Plaza Midwood

Saturday, June 20th, 5–8PM

No on-site adoptions — just a chance to meet some amazing dogs and connect with the rescue team!