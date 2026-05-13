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Kal's Pals Adoption Event

Kal's Pals Adoption Event

ADOPTION EVENT ALERT 🐾

Kal’s Pals Animal Rescue is heading back to Pilot Brewing on Saturday, June 20th from 5–8PM with some adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

Come hang out, grab a beer, and meet adoptable dogs from Kal’s Pals during this special adoption meet & greet event at the taproom!

Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just give some dogs extra love and attention, we’d love to see you there.

Pilot Brewing · Plaza Midwood

Saturday, June 20th, 5–8PM

No on-site adoptions — just a chance to meet some amazing dogs and connect with the rescue team!

Pilot Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pilot Brewing
(704) 802-9260
info@pilotbrewing.us
https://www.pilotbrewing.us/events-1/aviation-inspired-ales-supporting-diversity-w-ngpa
Pilot Brewing
1331 Central Ave.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
17048029260
info@pilotbrewing.us
pilotbrewing.us