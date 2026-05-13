Kal's Pals Adoption Event
Kal's Pals Adoption Event
ADOPTION EVENT ALERT 🐾
Kal’s Pals Animal Rescue is heading back to Pilot Brewing on Saturday, June 20th from 5–8PM with some adorable pups looking for their forever homes.
Come hang out, grab a beer, and meet adoptable dogs from Kal’s Pals during this special adoption meet & greet event at the taproom!
Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just give some dogs extra love and attention, we’d love to see you there.
Pilot Brewing · Plaza Midwood
Saturday, June 20th, 5–8PM
No on-site adoptions — just a chance to meet some amazing dogs and connect with the rescue team!
Pilot Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pilot Brewing
(704) 802-9260
info@pilotbrewing.us
Pilot Brewing
1331 Central Ave.Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
17048029260
info@pilotbrewing.us