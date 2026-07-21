Little Explorers: Unwrapping Chocolate History

Join Levine Museum of the New South for an adventure, Dig In! Little Explorers is here to spark the curiosity of our amazing little ones aged 0-5 with a fun-filled learning experience! This month, we’re diving into a hands-on experience exploring the world of chocolate through art, sensory play, storytelling, and exploration. Join us for exciting activities that will open up a world of stories, culture, and creativity. Let’s explore, play, and learn together!

This is a drop-in event, so stay for as long (or little) as you can.

COST:

Admission is free!

HANDS-ON FUN & ACTIVITIES:

-Storytime

-Sensory and tactile stations

-Clay making

-Cacao pod making with construction paper

-Around the world chocolate tasting

-Goodie bags (while supplies last)

Perfect for families looking to connect, learn, make new memories together.