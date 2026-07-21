Little Explorers: Unwrapping Chocolate History
Little Explorers: Unwrapping Chocolate History
Join Levine Museum of the New South for an adventure, Dig In! Little Explorers is here to spark the curiosity of our amazing little ones aged 0-5 with a fun-filled learning experience! This month, we’re diving into a hands-on experience exploring the world of chocolate through art, sensory play, storytelling, and exploration. Join us for exciting activities that will open up a world of stories, culture, and creativity. Let’s explore, play, and learn together!
This is a drop-in event, so stay for as long (or little) as you can.
COST:
Admission is free!
HANDS-ON FUN & ACTIVITIES:
-Storytime
-Sensory and tactile stations
-Clay making
-Cacao pod making with construction paper
-Around the world chocolate tasting
-Goodie bags (while supplies last)
Perfect for families looking to connect, learn, make new memories together.