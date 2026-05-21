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Llama Trek

Llama Trek

Take a woodland hike on The Schiele Museum's Nature Trail with a llama or alpaca friend. An experienced handler will accompany your group on a 1/2-mile walk as you learn about the habits of alpacas and llamas and their special partnerships with people.

This experience includes photo opportunities and hands-on interaction. Maximum 4 hikers per 30-minute session. Advance tickets are required.

The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$25.00
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison Blvd
Gastonia, North Carolina 28054