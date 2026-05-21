Llama Trek
Llama Trek
Take a woodland hike on The Schiele Museum's Nature Trail with a llama or alpaca friend. An experienced handler will accompany your group on a 1/2-mile walk as you learn about the habits of alpacas and llamas and their special partnerships with people.
This experience includes photo opportunities and hands-on interaction. Maximum 4 hikers per 30-minute session. Advance tickets are required.
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$25.00
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison BlvdGastonia, North Carolina 28054