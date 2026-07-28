Matthews HELP Center's 15th Annual Golf "Fore" Families Tournament and Silent Auction

This September, we will be holding our 15th Annual Golf “Fore” Families tournament and silent auction at Emerald Lake Golf Club in Matthews, NC! This is our largest event of the year, and provides our organization with the chance to connect with the community and raise funds that will go towards our mission of providing short-term crisis assistance to our neighbors in the greater Matthews community.

Through our crisis assistance programs, the Matthews HELP Center is able to offer financial and non-financial resources to prevent eviction, prevent utility disconnection, and provide our neighbors with the assistance they need to regain stability following a financial crisis (e.g., major medical expenses, job loss).

This is a Captain’s Choice tournament, and will include prizes for winning teams as well as on-course competitions such as “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive.” Participants will receive a pre-tournament breakfast, post-tournament meal, and the option to participate in our silent auction featuring items and packages from local businesses.

Interested in becoming a corporate sponsor of this event? Details can be found by visiting our website and viewing the event’s registration form.

Have questions? You can reach us at development@matthewshelpcenter.org or by phone at (704) 847-8383.