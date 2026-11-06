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Mooresville Fine Arts Festival

Mooresville Fine Arts Festival

The Mooresville Fine Arts Festival is a 2-day indoor event is organized by Mooresville Arts and will be held on November 21 (10am-5pm) and 22 (12pm-4pm) at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 North Main St Mooresville, NC 28115.
Just in time for holiday shopping, the festival offers a chance to discover one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts while supporting talented artists and the local arts community. Visitors can meet the artists and explore original paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork, drawing, fiber art, edible art, and more!

Charles Mack Citizen Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Mooresville Arts
704-663-6661
bkadlecik@mooresvillearts.org
https://mooresvillearts.org/

Artist Group Info

bkadlecik@mooresvillearts.org
Charles Mack Citizen Center
215 N. Main Street
Mooresville, North Carolina 28115