The Mooresville Fine Arts Festival is a 2-day indoor event is organized by Mooresville Arts and will be held on November 21 (10am-5pm) and 22 (12pm-4pm) at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 North Main St Mooresville, NC 28115.

Just in time for holiday shopping, the festival offers a chance to discover one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts while supporting talented artists and the local arts community. Visitors can meet the artists and explore original paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork, drawing, fiber art, edible art, and more!