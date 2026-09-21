My Breast Friend's Wedding Benefiting Go Jen Go
My Breast Friend's Wedding Benefiting Go Jen Go
My Breast Friend’s Wedding returns for one unforgettable night in SouthPark during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dress up in the wedding attire of your choice, grab your girls, and join in for friendship, fun, and women showing up for women, all while supporting The Go Jen Go Foundation. Every sponsorship and ticket goes back into the community to help individuals and families facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
Hyatt Centric SouthPark
75.00
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Go Jen Go Foundation
704-774-6700
carrie@gojengo.org
Hyatt Centric SouthPark
3100 Apex DrCharlotte, North Carolina 28211