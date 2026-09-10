The One Million Steps for OCD Walk is the largest fundraiser for the International OCD

Foundation with more than 55 walks taking place worldwide each year. Every dollar raised goes

toward supporting those impacted by OCD and related disorders by raising awareness,

providing trainings to clinicians, and advancing vital research into the causes and treatments for

the disorder. Whether you're living with OCD, supporting a loved one, or simply want to help

create a more understanding world, this event is your chance to take meaningful action.

Join us on Sunday, Oct 4th, 2026, at Reedy Creek Park - Picnic Shelter #2.

Why Walk?

●Raise funds to directly support IOCDF’s mission: to ensure no one affected by OCD and

related disorders suffers alone.

●Combat stigma and raise accurate awareness of OCD.

●Show support to individuals living with OCD and their families.

● Have a fun day at Reedy Creek Park - Picnic Shelter #2 with a welcoming community.

Since 2013, the One Million Steps for OCD Walk has raised more than $2.3 million for OCD

research, awareness, and support. Through these fundraising efforts and other generous

donations, you help us deliver help, healing, and hope for people with OCD and related

disorders.

Thank you!