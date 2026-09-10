OCD Walk
OCD Walk
The One Million Steps for OCD Walk is the largest fundraiser for the International OCD
Foundation with more than 55 walks taking place worldwide each year. Every dollar raised goes
toward supporting those impacted by OCD and related disorders by raising awareness,
providing trainings to clinicians, and advancing vital research into the causes and treatments for
the disorder. Whether you're living with OCD, supporting a loved one, or simply want to help
create a more understanding world, this event is your chance to take meaningful action.
Join us on Sunday, Oct 4th, 2026, at Reedy Creek Park - Picnic Shelter #2.
Why Walk?
●Raise funds to directly support IOCDF’s mission: to ensure no one affected by OCD and
related disorders suffers alone.
●Combat stigma and raise accurate awareness of OCD.
●Show support to individuals living with OCD and their families.
● Have a fun day at Reedy Creek Park - Picnic Shelter #2 with a welcoming community.
Since 2013, the One Million Steps for OCD Walk has raised more than $2.3 million for OCD
research, awareness, and support. Through these fundraising efforts and other generous
donations, you help us deliver help, healing, and hope for people with OCD and related
disorders.
Thank you!