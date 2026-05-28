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Petal to the Medal Endurance Event

Petal to the Medal Endurance Event

This endurance-based run is designed for both seasoned trail runners and those new to the world of ultras, offering an inclusive space to push limits, build community, and experience the beauty of trail running - without the intimidation factor.
Participants will have up to eight hours to complete as many loops as they choose on a 5K trail course at Daniel Stowe Conservancy. Where someone wants to walk a single loop, test themselves for a few hours, or push into ultra territory, this event is about personal challenge and shared experiences rather than speed or competition.

Daniel Stowe Conservancy
$70+
07:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Start 2 Finish Events
www.s2fevents.com/charlotte
Daniel Stowe Conservancy