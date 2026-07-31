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Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience

Think happy thoughts and prepare to fly!

Children's Theatre of Charlotte and Sigmon Theatrical invite you on a soaring journey as they proudly present their brand-new production of Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure.

-An immersive, participatory experience with seating on the stage
- Limited to 30 guests per show so every child flies closer to the magic
- Perfect for preschoolers on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities and those without
-One-Act, Approx. 45 mins of adventure

Check website for dates and times.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte
$17
09:30 AM - 01:45 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Theatre of Charlotte
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org
http://www.ctcharlotte.org
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E 7th Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org
https://ctcharlotte.org