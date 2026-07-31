Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience

Think happy thoughts and prepare to fly!

Children's Theatre of Charlotte and Sigmon Theatrical invite you on a soaring journey as they proudly present their brand-new production of Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure.

-An immersive, participatory experience with seating on the stage

- Limited to 30 guests per show so every child flies closer to the magic

- Perfect for preschoolers on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities and those without

-One-Act, Approx. 45 mins of adventure

Check website for dates and times.

