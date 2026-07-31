Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience
Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience
Think happy thoughts and prepare to fly!
Children's Theatre of Charlotte and Sigmon Theatrical invite you on a soaring journey as they proudly present their brand-new production of Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure.
-An immersive, participatory experience with seating on the stage
- Limited to 30 guests per show so every child flies closer to the magic
- Perfect for preschoolers on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities and those without
-One-Act, Approx. 45 mins of adventure
Check website for dates and times.
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
$17
09:30 AM - 01:45 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E 7th StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org