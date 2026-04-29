Piedmont Players Presents "Intimate Apparel"
Piedmont Players Presents "Intimate Apparel"
In 1905 New York, Esther, a gifted Black seamstress, sews intimate apparel for everyone from society women to prostitutes. Longing for love, she begins exchanging letters with George, a Caribbean man who soon proposes—sight unseen. Yet, her heart is drawn to a kind Hasidic shopkeeper. When George arrives, Esther must face a future she never anticipated.
Meroney Theater
25
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Piedmont Players
(704) 633-5471
info@piedmontplayers.com
Meroney Theater
213 S Main StSalisbury, North Carolina 28144
(704) 633-5471
info@piedmontplayers.com