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PolkFest

PolkFest

As fellow members of the community, the Friends of President Polk's Birthplace Inc. invite you to join us for our second annual fundraiser at the President James K. Polk State Historic Site. The site has proudly served the town of Pineville since its dedication in 1968, providing historical education and programming for all ages.

This fall, we will host a silent auction and a day of fun, games, special presentations, living history and arts and crafts on
​October 17. All proceeds from the Silent Auction and Polk Fest Fundraiser will go directly to The Friends of President Polk's Birthplace, Inc., a 501c3, and provide funding for current and future public programs.

President James K. Polk State Historic Site
$5
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of President Polk's Birthplace, Inc.
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
President James K. Polk State Historic Site
12031 Lancaster Hwy
Pineville, North Carolina 28134
17048897145
polk@ncdcr.gov
https://www.jameskpolk.net/